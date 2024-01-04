Bailard Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,071.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. HSBC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.