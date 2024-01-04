Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

SCHX stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

