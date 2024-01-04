PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

