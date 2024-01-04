Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 38 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $271.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.98 and its 200 day moving average is $284.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

