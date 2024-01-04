Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 472,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 92,102 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 68,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

