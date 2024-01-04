Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

