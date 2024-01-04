Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.72% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $168,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $106.53. 123,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,416. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

