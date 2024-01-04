BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 37,681 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,681 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

PNC stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.31. The company had a trading volume of 175,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.