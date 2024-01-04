Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 96,447 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,447 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Generac worth $227,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Generac Trading Down 0.2 %

GNRC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,467. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

