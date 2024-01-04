Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 15,862 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $423,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,219.70.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,238.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,127. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,187.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2,027.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

