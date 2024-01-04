Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 230,818 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,818 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 1.67% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,664,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

IHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,266. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

