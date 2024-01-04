Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Chubb worth $698,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $226.37 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.35 and a 200-day moving average of $209.46.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

