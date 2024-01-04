NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 647 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

