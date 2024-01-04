Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,120 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $667,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,155,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,265,000 after buying an additional 460,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,015. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

