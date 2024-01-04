Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 208.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

