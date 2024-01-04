SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Lifted by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $34.94. 461,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,625. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

