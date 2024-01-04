Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.