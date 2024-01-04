Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 79.2% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,379,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth $838,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 441.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 199,646 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

