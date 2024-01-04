Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,680 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in MillerKnoll by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 110.30%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

