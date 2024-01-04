Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 43,525 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

