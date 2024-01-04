FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.22% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,011,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,926,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 165,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the second quarter worth approximately $5,154,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $490.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.