Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lessened by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $250.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.52. The company has a market cap of $242.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.24 and a 1 year high of $268.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $270,607,371. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.