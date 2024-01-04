Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.47

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.47 and last traded at $137.01, with a volume of 123815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

