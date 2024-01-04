Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,500 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $29,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $480.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $485.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.09 and its 200 day moving average is $437.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

