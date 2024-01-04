Jessup Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 3.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,157,662 shares of company stock valued at $159,050,572. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,497. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.