Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FNDF opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

