Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $83,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $230.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.75.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.