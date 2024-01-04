Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,900 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.6 %

International Seaways stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.03.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $254,155 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

