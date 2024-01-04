Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Unilever by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Unilever by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Unilever by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 74,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

