Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Scott & Selber Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,058.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $495.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.99 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $989.97 and its 200 day moving average is $908.13.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

