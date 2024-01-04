ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Massachusetts Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 3.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.77. 1,456,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,763. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.