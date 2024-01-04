Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.21. 864,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,865. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average of $145.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

