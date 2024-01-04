iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.