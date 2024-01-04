Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $235,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 71,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.5 %

ALK stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.97. 313,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,997. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.