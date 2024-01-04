Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises 2.5% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Planet Fitness worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,819,000 after buying an additional 1,008,875 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 113.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,015,000 after buying an additional 812,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,014,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.1 %

PLNT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.47. 109,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,321. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

