Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

