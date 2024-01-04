Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 3.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.92 on Thursday, hitting $239.88. The company had a trading volume of 149,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,605. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day moving average of $208.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

