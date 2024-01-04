Bailard Inc. Has $4.36 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OEF opened at $220.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.48 and a twelve month high of $224.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.33 and a 200-day moving average of $209.37.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.