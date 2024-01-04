Bailard Inc. Has $4.36 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OEF opened at $220.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.48 and a twelve month high of $224.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.33 and a 200-day moving average of $209.37.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.