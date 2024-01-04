DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 650 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up about 1.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB stock remained flat at $102.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.35 and a 1 year high of $109.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

