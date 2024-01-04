Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502,935. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.