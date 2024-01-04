Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.20. 4,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a market cap of $394.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.39 and a 1-year high of $127.80.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

