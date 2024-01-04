Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,275 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $857.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

