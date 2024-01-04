Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s 5th Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 2.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 163.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after buying an additional 10,168,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,081 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SU traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 943,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.