DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 2,171 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 4.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $19,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.93. The stock had a trading volume of 113,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

