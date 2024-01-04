American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

MUSI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,793. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

