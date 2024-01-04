Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,601 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 0.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 450,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,333. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

