iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after acquiring an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

