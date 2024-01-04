Advisor Resource Council Takes $245,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 963,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.26 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

