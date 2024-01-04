PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PPL by 25,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,992 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $97,265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $88,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.84. 412,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

