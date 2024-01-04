iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.